AEW's Chris Jericho On When He Knew It Was Time To Leave WCW

Chris Jericho's WWE run was what ended up shooting him into the spotlight of pro wrestling, but before making his August 26, 1999 debut in the promotion, he first established most of his character in WCW. Jericho recently looked back at his lengthy career on "Talk Is Jericho," and recalled when he knew he had to jump ship from the failing organization.

Jericho has discussed his nixed rivalry with Goldberg in WCW extensively in the past, but he cited this again as the moment he knew he wasn't going to go far enough there. "[Goldberg] had his reason why, and I had my reasons why, and I just realized I'm never going to get above a certain level here in WCW, so maybe it's time to leave."

Around this time, Jericho recalls getting a call from Don Callis — then still portraying The Jackyl in WWE — who informed him that then-WWE writer Vince Russo wanted to talk to him. "So, I did do, I guess what you would call nowadays a 'tampering phone call' with Vince Russo," Jericho admitted. "It was a Christmas time thing where they asked me how much longer my deal was. I think it was Christmas 1997."

