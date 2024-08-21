Hangman Adam Page Reacts To Being Labeled The 'Main Character' Of AEW By Fans

When All Elite Wrestling first formed in 2019, "Hangman" Adam Page vowed to win the AEW World Championship at some point in the future, a prophecy that would eventually come true at the 2021 Full Gear pay-per-view when Page defeated former friend and team partner Kenny Omega. To many fans, the first few years of AEW felt centered around Page's journey towards the world title and being the company's top guy in the process. But does Page feel the same way?

During a recent interview with Paste Magazine, Page explained that when people watch AEW, it's not up to him or any one wrestler to determine how they feel. However, he's humbled by the idea that so many people feel so strongly about him, since he's just being himself.

"I feel that, in my career, I have very much tried to put myself out there. And as much as I could feel that I could afford to, maybe I created some kind of a connection, especially in the beginning of AEW, with certain fans," he said. "And if they are with me on this ride that I am on now, then I do appreciate it."

That said, Page clarified that no matter how many people support him and want him to succeed, unless they share the same level of hatred that he has for current AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland, he'd rather not have them as fans.

"Unless they're willing to attack [Swerve] in the parking lot, unless they're willing to call out what he did for what it is, and not acknowledge him at all as a champion, then I don't want their support," Page said.