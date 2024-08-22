WWE's Paul Heyman Explains Why He's Always A Been A Triple H Guy

The term "Paul Heyman Guy" has been used over the years to categorize the wrestlers that Heyman managed, who almost always went on to capture gold and become main event stars. However, according to Heyman in a recent interview with "Notsam Wrestling," he too has people to whom he looks up.

Advertisement

"I can't speak for Paul Leveque, I don't know when or where he may have garnered that level of respect for me, I can tell you: I've always been a Paul Leveque guy," Heyman said.

Heyman then recalled the first time he ever met Levesque backstage during one of ECW's appearances on "WWE Raw." Levesque and Heyman had a conversation about the man who trained Levesque, Killer Kowalski, and Heyman was struck by the young wrestler's vision.

"The vision that he had, that as much as 'I love the past and I'm grounded in the rudimentary and fundamental ways of the business, we got to push it forward;' even back then, in '97, I was like 'Wow, this guy has his finger on the pulse of the future,'" Heyman recalled.

Advertisement

Paul Heyman went on to further describe his current experience working with Paul Levesque in WWE today, and claimed that's it's an absolute honor because "Triple H" is a collaborator. The WWE Hall of Famer further claimed that Levesque listens to the room he's in, takes the best out of everyone's ideas without sacrificing his own big picture, and makes it fit into the parameters of a television show or premium live event.

"That level of collaboration at the top? I don't know anybody in the history of this industry that does it as well as Paul Levesque," Heyman proclaimed.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Notsam Wrestling" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.