Former TNA World Champion Suspended, Entering Rehab Following Second Arrest Since 2022

Former TNA World Champion Rich Swann has been charged with disorderly public intoxication and causing a disturbance. The recent development, as reported by "POST Wrestling," was revealed on Wednesday. TNA notified POST that they heard of Swann's arrest on Monday, and said Swann has been suspended and is entering a substance abuse rehab program.

Swann was seen trying to forcefully enter an apartment that was not his, and following a woman around his neighborhood while intoxicated. Officers then located Swann and took him into custody, describing his behavior as incoherent with glassy eyes and slurred speech. The report described that when asked how much he had drunk that evening, Swann simply replied "A lot." Swann was released the following day from John E. Polk Correction Facility in Sanford, Flordia on a $250 bond. He submitted an Affidavit of Indigency to claim that he could not afford an attorney, an application which was denied. While Swann did not attend his pre-trial hearing on Wednesday, his defense attorney did, with the court setting a plea status hearing date for September 4.

TNA has said they are taking "immediate steps to address the situation internally," with Swann volunteering himself to enter a substance abuse rehabilitation program. "TNA Wrestling takes any and all charges against its performers seriously," said representatives from TNA in a statement to POST Wrestling. "Rich Swann is responsible for his own personal actions." Although not revealed to the media at the time, Swann had a similar situation occur in 2022. Swann's first reported legal troubles came in 2017, when he was charged with kidnapping and false imprisonment, which resulted in his release from WWE.