AEW Rampage Live Coverage 8/23 - The Von Erichs Take On The Outrunners, Major Trios Match & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Rampage" on August 23, 2024, coming to you from the Esports Stadium Arlington in Arlington, Texas!

After joining forces with The Butcher in a losing effort to The Conglomeration's Orange Cassidy, Tomohiro Ishii, and Mark Briscoe, The Outrunners look to redeem themselves as they square off with two thirds of the reigning Ring of Honor World Six Man Tag Team Champions Ross Von Erich and Marshall Von Erich. The aforementioned Mark, Ishii, and Kyle O'Reilly also look to bring home another win for the group tonight as they collide with Johnny TV, The Beast Mortos, and Brian Cage in trios action.

Mina Shirakawa and Robyn Renegade will both be returning to "Rampage" tonight as they go head-to-head with one another. Shirakawa's last (and only ever) match on Friday nights came on June 7 when she defeated Serena Deeb while Renegade's last bout came on May 18 when she came up short against Deonna Purrazzo.

Coming off his loss to the aforementioned Cassidy in a Three-Way match to determine who the first entrant in the AEW All In Casino Gauntlet Match on the August 14 edition of "AEW Dynamite", Roderick Strong looks to regain some momentum as he takes on Fuego Del Sol. Del Sol hasn't competed in an AEW ring since he lost to Juice Robinson on the February 20, 2023 edition of "AEW Dark: Elevation".

Additionally, Toa Liona and Bishop Kaun of Gates of Agony will be returning to action on AEW programming for the first time since the "Dynamite" Beach Break special back in July when they and the aforementioned Cage came up short against Samoa Joe, HOOK, and Katsuyori Shibata as they face Iron Savages' Bronson and Boulder.