Ronda Rousey Discusses Waning Support & Resources After WWE Debut Match

Former WWE Women's Champion Ronda Rousey has not been holding back about her time with the company on a recent media tour to promote her new autobiography. Rousey competed in WWE from 2018 through 2023, retiring following a SummerSlam loss to Shayna Baszler. She spoke with Chris Van Vliet on "Insight" about the lack of support and resources she received following her debut match at WrestleMania 34, a mixed tag team bout alongside Kurt Angle against Stephanie McMahon and Triple H. Rousey said that despite becoming a better wrestler following that match, she doesn't feel like she ever achieved the same results in the ring again.

"Because I got weeks to prepare, all the best minds in the business throwing their two cents in," she explained. "Triple H, Kurt Angle, Shawn Michaels is helping us out, Michael Hayes, Sara Amato. Everybody that saw it would give their two cents and be like, 'do this, do that...' and it was the product of a lot of different people and time and practice and precision and things like that. To when it got to the day of the event, it was just like, 'Oh my God, I'm so excited, I know exactly [what to do in] this match.' I always wanted to recreate that feeling, but I was never allowed ever again."

Rousey said that the support she received became "less and less" during her time with WWE. While she thinks the company has the "ability to be a powerhouse" like "Saturday Night Live" to create stars, Rousey said they need to put time, production, and resources behind performers. "If they put the machine behind these people, they would be doing so much more than they are now," she said.

