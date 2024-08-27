WWE Smackdown Viewership & Ratings Report, 8/23/2024

As "WWE SmackDown" prepares to wrap up its tenure on Fox, the Friday night program finds itself in the doldrums of August, bringing in some of the lowest ratings of the summer.

According to Wrestlnomics, this week's episode of "WWE SmackDown" had the lowest overall audience since the June 14 edition, with 2,050,000 viewers overall and a 0.56 in the 18-49 demographic, the lowest in the demographic since late July. The overall audience was down 9% from last week's audience of 2,252,000 and the 18-49 demographic was down 8% from last week's 0.61 rating. As it stands the overall audience is down 3% compared to this time last year, and down the same amount in the 18-49 demographic. Wrestlenomics is also reporting that the show was the highest-attended WWE event in Washington DC's Capital One Arena of the last few years, though the arena was a regular staple of WWE's PPV schedule in the 2000s since its opening in 1997.

"SmackDown" is set to move to the USA Network on September 13, joining "WWE NXT" on the network, while "Raw" is prepping its exit from USA Network to Netflix at the beginning of next year, marking the live streaming debut of the long-running flagship program. The deal between WWE and Fox was set to expire at the end of the month but the USA Network opted to take the show on early, as opposed to it being bumped to FS1 for the rest of its Fox tenure.