WWE Hall Of Famer Mark Henry Assesses Work Rate Of AEW All In 2024 Main Event

London is still coming down from AEW's explosive All In card, and the gang on "Busted Open Radio" wasted no time analyzing the good, the bad, and the ugly. Mark Henry was among the majority who enjoyed the show, praising the overall production value before breaking down the action. He singled out the main event between Swerve Strickland and Bryan Danielson for the AEW World Championship as particularly memorable.

"Bryan Danielson and Swerve, I would go so far ... as saying that was the top five greatest work rate match I ever saw," Henry said. "They never stopped moving. You go back and watch it, there was never a lull. When they were in a hold, they didn't sit in the hold ... I don't know how conditioned they are, how long they can go, but it seemed like they could've went an hour, very easily, at that pace ... those boys were rolling, man." Henry revealed that he was so impressed with the match that he felt compelled to call Strickland afterward to give him his flowers.

"I called Swerve. And he answered. And it was probably two or three in the morning. And I said, 'Hey, man. I just wanna go on record as saying you should be really proud of yourself.' And he said, 'Thanks, Mark.' And I said, 'Nah, don't gloss over this ... that was the best you ever worked.'" Henry mentioned some other great champions like The Rock, Kofi Kingston, and Ron Simmons before admitting that Strickland's performance might've been the best he's ever seen from an African-American competitor. "The work rate might've been the best that I ever saw, outside of Booker T, an African-American champion do," Henry said. "And that's f***in' heavy praise."

