Jesse Ventura Assesses Factors Behind Return To WWE Fold

WWE Hall of Famer Jesse "The Body" Ventura has returned to WWE, recently visiting an episode of "WWE Raw" and reconnecting with old friends, ending a lengthy absence from the company.

In a new interview with "Insight," Ventura said that the departure of former chairman Vince McMahon helped change his mind about ending his hiatus.

"I think that they're very much more since they merged with [UFC] and they're under that one roof now, they're very much more mainstream corporate that you can deal with better because they're more open," Ventura explained.

The former Governor of Minnesota said the business has changed drastically, comparing the old wrestling industry to chattel slavery.

"Because, you know, in the old days of wrestling, you truly were slaves. I don't know, I got a great compliment I heard the other day. Barry Bloom, my former agent, the one I introduced to Vince — I was the first wrestler that made Vince deal with an agent — and I heard Barry was on a podcast and said that all these contracts these guys are getting today, they owe Jesse Ventura a thank you. Because if it weren't for him, they wouldn't be getting them."

Ventura famously tried to unionize the WWE locker room before fellow Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan met with Vince McMahon to put an end to his organizing. Ventura feels his relationship with WWE is much better under the leadership of current President Nick Khan and Chief Content Officer Paul Levesque, who oversees the show's television product.