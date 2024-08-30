Ronda Rousey Explains Why She Rejected Pitch For Second WWE Evolution PLE

WWE's 2018 Evolution premium live event, comprised entirely of women's matches, was a success for the company and left fans clamoring for more. Despite the demand, Evolution 2 has never been announced, though the likes of Stephanie McMahon and Paul "Triple H" Levesque have been questioned after Evolution was not announced the following year, and there has been little talk of another all-women's PLE since. Former WWE star Ronda Rousey was involved in the historic PLE and retained her Raw Women's Champion in the main event. Rousey talked about how Evolution 2 was actually in the works prior to her WWE departure in an interview with "Ring the Belle."

"They said, 'Ronda, if you stay after WrestleMania, we'll have another Evolution in six weeks and have you and Becky [Lynch] as a singles," Rousey explained. "I was like, 'I promised my family, and first I said, 'Oh, I'm only going to go from WrestleMania to Survivor Series,' and then Triple H convinced me to stay from WrestleMania to WrestleMania. I promised my family like, 'That's it. That's it.' I have kids and a husband and a home and this is like, I'm gone for weeks on end. When they said that, I was like, 'No. I've already asked too much of my family. I can't ask any more of them.'"

Rousey said while they tried to "dangle that carrot" to get her to stay, she had also shattered her knuckle and wouldn't have been able to compete anyway. She said she is hopeful WWE will bring back the concept and doesn't believe they need her for it, maintaining that WWE just needs to believe in their female talent.

