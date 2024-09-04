WWE Hall Of Famer Jesse Ventura On Likelihood Of Burying Hatchet With Hulk Hogan

Jesse Ventura has long been revered not only for his in-ring prowess and commentary acumen, but also for his pioneering advocacy of unionization within the industry. Speaking on the "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" podcast, Ventura recounted a pivotal moment before WWE WrestleMania II, where he attempted to rally his fellow performers toward collective action, leading to him falling out with Hulk Hogan. Van Vliet asked Ventura if he would consider burying the hatchet after all these years, and he made it clear that his position remains the same as it's always been.

"No. ... I'll tell you the story," Ventura stated. "I got up on a chair. And I told everybody now is our time to unionize ... All the publicity's gone out on WrestleMania. I said, 'If we refuse to wrestle unless union negotiators are brought in ... We can freeze them. Freeze Vince [McMahon]. And force them to do collective bargaining and we can finally get a union.'"

This audacious call to arms, however, was met with an unexpected betrayal. Ventura's narrative took a serpentine turn, revealing how he uncovered the identity of the informant who scuttled his unionization efforts. "When I sued the WWF, we had to take Vince's deposition," Ventura said. "And my attorney says to Vince ... 'Has anyone ever tried to form one [a union]?' He said... 'I think Jesse Ventura spouted his mouth off about it one time years ago.' My attorney said, 'Well, then how did you know?' With no hesitation, Vince answered, 'Hulk Hogan told me."

Ventura recently inked a Legends contract with WWE, marking his return to the company after decades of estrangement. However, it remains to be seen what his role will be moving forward.

