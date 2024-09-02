Why The Undertaker Believes Parents Want Their Kids To Be Like Kane

They may be beyond their "Brothers of Destruction" days, but The Undertaker still speaks very highly of Glenn Jacobs, also known as Kane, as well as a myriad of other failed WWE gimmicks. The Undertaker spoke about Kane on an episode of his "Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway" podcast all about their relationship. Undertaker said that the resilience Kane brought to his career, especially at the beginning, is what makes him someone parents want their children to be like.

Advertisement

"He can work with anybody," he explained. "Two, he knows exactly what his gimmick is, he knows what his gimmick isn't. Three, he's going to do business... So you have all of those things with him. You have pretty much the total package, and somebody that was durable and worked hurt and just did everything that the company asked of him... He was a leader by example."

In regards to working through the bad gimmicks thrown his way, Undertaker recalled both himself and Vince McMahon having a talk with Kane. Undertaker said he told his friend, who he said didn't want to "ruffle feathers," that he needed to have some "a******" in him.

"You have to have a****** [in you] for the sake of business," he said. "You have to understand what gifts you've been giving, what attributes you have and you need to be able to stand up for yourself and if something doesn't feel right, you need to voice your opinions on it and not just go with the flow.' I said, 'This is your last shot, man.' And it was, it was going to be his last shot at it... He listened and man, he showed up ready to go."

Advertisement

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.