RevPro Owner Andy Quildan Explains Why Promotion Didn't Partner With WWE

During the 2010s, the age of social media had made it almost impossible for a company like WWE, who had notoriously shut itself off from the rest of the wrestling world, to remain on lock down. Thus, WWE began opening up to the possibility of working with different independent promotions. Most notably, WWE's expansion into the United Kingdom with "NXT UK" led to them working with a number of European promotions, including PROGRESS in England, ICW in Scotland, and wXw in Germany.

One company that was offered the chance to be under the WWE umbrella was RevPro, who recently celebrated their 12th anniversary over AEW All In weekend. However, that anniversary might not have been reached had the company worked with WWE, as during an interview with F4WOnline, RevPro founder Andy Quildan revealed the one thing that stopped him from entering into a working relationship with WWE.

"There were little caveats in there like they had — they would have the option to buy the promotion. It's a loan deal. I forget how it was termed. Like, loan your footage for X amount of time for the [WWE] Network, and at the end of the term of the contract, they had the option to buy, and it's like, 'Option to buy the footage?' 'No, the whole promotion.' So I think that's a bit of a leap, when you get to that stage. Then what's going to happen to you? Are you going to get a job there? Can you get fired? Is there going to be a no-compete?" While it's unclear whether the other European promotions had this caveat, given they are all still in business, WWE did end up buying EVOLVE, an American company who they worked with extensively, in 2020.

