WWE Hall Of Famer Hulk Hogan Says He Never Used Creative Control In WCW

Hulk Hogan wrestled in WCW for nearly seven years, becoming a six-time WCW World Champion, and being featured in one of the most famous heel turns in wrestling history at Bash at the Beach 1996, joining Kevin Nash and Scott Hall to form the NWO. Despite Hogan's success in WCW, many fans often accuse him of using too much creative control within the company, and rewarding himself unnecessarily throughout his run. However, according to Hogan, that couldn't be further from the truth. On "Impaulsive," Hogan insisted that he never used creative control in WCW or WWE, and even stated that Nash and Hall had no idea who the "third man" was going to be at Bash at the Beach 1996.

"They had no idea. They were out in the ring not knowing who the third guy was. I told Eric Bischoff we agreed don't tell anybody it's me ... I called Big Kev, saw Big Kev come out, and Eric had asked me if I'd turn heel, I told him to pound sand and then I saw that going on. I called Eric up, I said who's your third man? Eric goes oh well we're going to go with Sting. I said bro he's not WWE, I mean Scott and Kev are WWE. Sting's got nothing, I'm WWE from head to toe, I'm the third man ... I've had creative control and I never used it. Never used it the whole time, and I didn't use it this night either."

Hogan also said that Bischoff didn't actually believe he'd turn heel, and secretly had Sting ready to take his spot in case he decided not to show up.

