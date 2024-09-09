Drew McIntyre Says He's Happy For This Former WWE Star's Success

Drew McIntyre has praised Jinder Mahal's success outside WWE, following his recent release from the promotion.

McIntyre's initial WWE run ended in 2014 when he was released in June after spending nearly eight years with the company. During that time, he won the Intercontinental Championship and became a WWE Tag Team Champion, while also being a part of 3MB with Jinder Mahal and Heath Slater from 2012 to 2014. Mahal was released from WWE this past April as part of talent cuts following WrestleMania, and now McIntyre has commented on his former 3MB partner.

"I am so happy for Jinder, and I knew he'd hit the ground running and kill it. He's already picked up multiple championships, and when you see him in a clip, it's like that's the star right there," declared McIntyre on "Insight." "Look at that guy, look how much he stands out and so I'm so happy for his success.

The WWE star also reflected on his initial eight-year run, and how he had to change things following his release from WWE.

"I think I had to leave the company to truly find myself in ring, and especially on the microphone, find my voice, 'cause when I was younger, it was very much drilled into me and was at the time, 'You have to say these words on the script.' That's all you're thinking about when you're out there and you're not relaxed, you're not present, you're not in the moment. I don't think I was present for 90% of my first run," he added.

McIntyre also credited his wife for helping him become the man he is today. He feels that when he returned to WWE in 2017, he finally achieved the level of performer he always aspired to be.

