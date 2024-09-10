AEW's Ricochet Names Action Movie Star Among Inspirations

Pro wrestlers aren't only inspired to get in the ring because of other wrestlers, influences can come from a variety of places. Whether that be their favorite comic books, favorite movies, or even favorite musicians, the DNA of a wrestler has a lot more intertwined in it than some may think.

AEW star Ricochet, who was a recent guest on "The Masked Man Show," was asked about the inspirations he had growing up that led him to be one of the best high-flyers of his generation. The former WWE star named a variety of influences, but one of his main influences in both life and wrestling isn't even a wrestler, but one of the greatest action stars in cinematic history.

"One of my biggest inspirations in life is Jackie Chan," Ricochet said. "All this stuff is just, if I'm able to be in a wrestling ring, obviously that's where my head's going to go, and I'm not the biggest guy in the world. So, like, it's not like I can be like [Powerhouse] Hobbs, or I could be somebody like a Bobby Lashley, that's going to come and destroy people. So I kind of have to do flips and tricks and be a little Jackie Chan-esque with my offense. But it's just something I've always been able to do, so if you can add that into this, and make a spectacle of it, then, yeah, you've got to."

Ricochet also named those in wrestling that inspired him, including Rey Mysterio and the WCW cruiserweights, Jushin Thunder Liger and Tiger Mask in New Japan Pro Wrestling, and early independent standouts like AJ Styles, Matt Sydal, Jack Evans, and The Amazing Red.

