Three-Way Trios Match Announced For AEW All Out 2024 Zero Hour Pre-Show

The All Out card in Chicago this weekend got a ninth match announced during "AEW Rampage." The bout, which will air on the Zero Hour portion of the show, is a three-way trios match between Action Andretti and Top Flight, Shane Taylor Promotions and CMLL's The Beast Mortos, and Roderick Strong and The Kingdom. A backstage interaction between the teams aired on "Rampage."

With the announcement, The Beast Mortos makes it onto the All Out card even despite his loss to Konosuke Takeshita earlier on in the night during "AEW Collision." He and Takeshita were competing for an opportunity to contend for Kazuchika Okada's Continental Championship in a four-way. The other competitors were confirmed to be Mark Briscoe and Orange Cassidy with their respective wins over Lance Archer and Bryan Keith. The trios bout was described as one with "big money implications," which might lend to the possibility of the victorious team this Saturday earning a future Trios Championship opportunity at PAC, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta, who will be challenging for the International and Tag Team titles each at All Out.

