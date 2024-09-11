WWE Star Drew McIntyre Explains How Breaking His Neck In 2016 Helped Him

In an industry where physical prowess and mental resilience are paramount, WWE superstar Drew McIntyre has turned what many would consider a career-ending setback into a pivotal moment of personal and professional growth.

During an engaging conversation on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," McIntyre delved into how a severe injury not only changed his physical regimen but also his entire outlook on wrestling and life.

"I always worked out hard. More like diet wise was such a difference maker for me," McIntyre began. "The key was breaking my neck initially. That kind of helped me in a lot of ways. People would ask me for advice. I was like, you know what really was a turning point in my life? Breaking my neck. Getting fired and breaking my neck. There's two things I recommend for you to truly find your potential."

This period of recovery allowed McIntyre to reassess and rebuild not just his body but his approach to wrestling.

"If I stand in front of Brock [Lesnar], am I believable?" McIntyre asked. "More than a lot of people. But no, I can do better than that. I'm going to build my body up to look the part. If I step in front of Brock, people are going to go, I believe he can beat him up."

The former WWE Champion made it a goal to come back in the best shape possible, eating as much as he could, as well as practicing his promo skills

"Fast forward a few years and I eliminated Brock from the Rumble," McIntyre said proudly.

