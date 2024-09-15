Bully Ray Explains Perspective On WWE Hall Of Fame

The WWE Hall of Fame has been one of the highest accolades in pro wrestling since its inception in 1993, and has inducted many of the biggest names in the industry. In 2018, The Dudley Boyz were inducted into the aforementioned institution, but according to Bully Ray, the induction holds a different kind of sentiment for him than most wrestlers.

"I was inducted into the Hall of Fame — or I accepted my induction into the Hall of Fame more for D-Von than myself," Bully said on "Busted Open Radio." The veteran noted he was still appreciative of the accolade, but that it all came down to D-Von Dudley's legacy. "I don't have children. I wanted to make sure that D-Von's children were able to see him get inducted."

According to Bully, he personally believes that he gets inducted into his very own Hall of Fame every time he goes through the curtain. "The cheering of the fans, the booing of the fans, is the only acknowledgement I have ever needed," he claimed. Bully further explained that fan reception is the only thing that matters in wrestling, especially when it comes down to how much money they're willing to spend on seeing talent. Bully also noted that he and D-Von were the only inductees to ever call up others during their induction (The Hardy Boyz and Edge and Christian) to give them credit as well. "We told Vince to his face that it's one of the things that we — it wasn't negotiable," he said. "Because we're not going to sit there and just be selfish about the situation."

If you use any quotes form this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.