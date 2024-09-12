The Undertaker & Kane Discuss 'Throwback' WWE Star GUNTHER

The Brothers of Destruction reunited again recently during an episode of The Undertaker's "Six Feet Under" podcast, where he and Kane shared their thoughts on their past in WWE and the biggest names in the industry today, like GUNTHER. The two veterans had a lot of praise to share for the World Heavyweight Champion, especially his signature chops.

"I think he's a big raw-boned dude, I think he's talented, though," Kane said when told by 'Taker's co-host that GUNTHER is a favorite on the podcast. The "Deadman" then joked that if he ever had to face GUNTHER, he would've had to change his offense since he loves chops. "I'd probably give him one or two, but he would exceed the limits really quick," he added.

"I like him, I think he's kind of a throwback to a different era," Undertaker noted. "The Phenom" also explained how GUNTHER's chops work because they slowly grind his opponents down, and that he doesn't do any aerial moves, like the legends of old. "If he doesn't add a little bit of — a little more, I think, chicken s**t to his repertoire, he's going to become a babyface much sooner than he expects." Kane was then asked if he is okay with chops, and pointed out that it's usually fine, but you would also have to give receipts of your own. "I was fine with that, but, you know, on the other side is like ... I'm probably gonna hit back too, so be prepared," he noted.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Six Feet Under" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.