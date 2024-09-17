WWE Hall Of Famer The Undertaker Recalls Anger At Fellow Star Who Cheated At Dominos

WWE legend The Undertaker has remembered a time when a legend was called out for cheating while playing dominos.

Recently, The Undertaker was joined on his "Six Feet Under" podcast by his kayfabe brother, Kane, and the two reminisced on many moments of their past. Kane then recalled the heat The Big Show once had backstage, prompting 'Taker to recall what led the locker room to be angry at the AEW star. "The Phenom" recalled how the locker room played dominos backstage, often wagering their pride.

"Kane and I were partners and [Big] Show was playing with somebody else (...) yeah, A-Train," he recalled. "The Deadman" then explained that the losing team of the previous round had to shuffle the dominos before everyone collects their next hand. He then recalled how Kane noticed that Big Show "palmed" the double five piece while shuffling. "You know, that's a big score in dominos, right?" he added.

Unfortunately for Big Show, he was called out, and according to Undertaker, the veteran tried to argue against the situation.

"Like, not only are you cheating, but now you're gonna lie when you're cold busted?" he noted. "I think that may have been one of the most mad that I actually ever was at him for real."

The Undertaker then explained the importance of being honest in dominos, claiming that integrity was important. "I think he got banned for a while. I don't think he was allowed to play for a while," the veteran recalled. "He'd walk by all mopey."

