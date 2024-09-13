Former WWE Star Matt Riddle Details Meeting AEW President Tony Khan

Since being released by WWE in 2023, Matt Riddle has found success in other promotions, capturing the NJPW World Television Championship against Hiroshi Tanahashi this past February, while also competing on the indie scene. However, five months ago Riddle lost his title to Zack Sabre Jr. at the Windy City Riot show, and afterwards he ran into AEW President Tony Khan backstage. According to Riddle in an interview with "Sports Illustrated," the conversation between himself and Khan was noticeably awkward.

"I talked to Tony. I don't know if he likes me. He seemed happy. I wrestled Zach Sabre Jr. in Chicago. He seemed cool about it. I don't know. When you meet me, I'm very sarcastic. But when I met him, I was like, 'Oh, you like that match'? But I said it a different way, and he looked at me all confused. And I was like, 'Never mind, dude.' I just walked away. So that was my experience with that."

Since Windy City Riot 2024, Riddle has captured the AAA World Cruiserweight Championship, and has held the Combat World 1 Championship for 218 days. He also appeared at MLW Battle Riot VI, where he won the 40-Man Battle Riot VI match against competitors including Bobby Fish, Minoru Suzuki, and Mistico.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Sports Illustrated" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.