AEW Rampage Live Coverage 9/13 - The Outcasts Take On Marti Belle & Allysin Kay, Takeshita Faces Andretti

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Rampage" on September 13, 2024, coming to you from the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky!

After unsuccessfully challenging Kazuchika Okada for the AEW Continental Championship in a Four-Way Match at AEW All Out this past Saturday, Konosuke Takeshita looks to redeem himself tonight as he goes one-on-one with Action Andretti. Although the pair have previously met in a Face Of The Revolution Ladder Match on the March 1, 2023 edition of "AEW Dynamite", this will be the first time that Takeshita and Andretti have met with one another in a singles match.

As tensions between her and Jamie Hayter continue to grow, Saraya will be joining forces with Harley Cameron to go head-to-head with Marti Belle and Allysin Kay. Although Kay has competed on AEW programming on the Full Gear 2020 Buy In Show and the May 13 edition of "Rampage", this will be Belle's first time competing in an AEW ring.

Orange Cassidy, Mark Briscoe, and Kyle O'Reilly of The Conglomeration will be colliding with Dark Order's Alex Reynolds, John Silver, and Evil Uno in trios action. Cassidy is no stranger to Dark Order, having competed against the group in a handful of tag team matches over the years and even joining forces with them in a Sixteen Man Tag Team Match back in 2021.

Additionally, BEEF will be competing in his first ever AEW match as he takes on Roderick Strong following the latter and his Undisputed Kingdom stablemates Matt Taven and Matt Bennett's victory in a Three-Way Tag Team Match during the All Out Zero Hour Pre-Show. Kamille will also be returning to action for the first time since defeating Jazmyne Hao and Clara Carter in a 2-On-1 Handicap Match on the August 7 edition of "Dynamite" as she squares off with Robyn Renegade.

