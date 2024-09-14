Randy Orton Returns To WWE SmackDown, Scores Tag Team Win Alongside Kevin Owens

Randy Orton made his return to "WWE SmackDown" in victorious fashion as he defeated Austin Theory and Grayson Waller alongside Kevin Owens. Orton had last been seen outlasted by GUNTHER in his attempt at a 15th world title at Bash In Berlin, capping off a brief transition to the "WWE Raw" brand in the weeks before.

During Friday's show, Owens was scheduled to face Theory and Waller; with Rhodes occupied by Solo Sikoa and The Bloodline, he appeared to be alone in that endeavor with a mystery partner penciled in. That truly appeared to be the case when the mystery partner at first appeared to be indie talent Ricky Gibson of the Midnight Heat, who came out to a minimum of fanfare as Owens explained that he had a different partner in mind, but that person had travel difficulties and couldn't make it. The Owens/Ricky alliance turned out to be short-lived, however, after Owens was informed that his preferred partner had actually just arrived. Owens immediately thanked Ricky, gave him a Stunner, and welcomed Orton back to the blue brand as the Seattle crowd went wild.

The match itself saw Waller and Theory dominate from the early goings, taking the action to the outside to dump Owens on the announcer's table. R-KO rallied back, however, to nail the Stunner and RKO respectively, with Orton securing the win on Waller by pinfall to close things out.