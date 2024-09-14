Tony Khan Books AEW Tag Match Ahead Of Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Season Home Opener

A wrestling match is going to break out at the Jacksonville Jaguars home opener on Sunday, September 15. AEW President Tony Khan, who is also the Senior Vice President of football and technology of the Jaguars, the team owned by the Khan family, has booked a match on the field ahead of the game to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. The announcement was made on AEW's official X (formerly Twitter) account on Friday for the Jaguars' (who are 0-1) home opener against the Cleveland Browns. AEW advertised a "special lucha libre" two-out-of-three falls match at Flex Field at 11:30 a.m. One-half of the Ring of Honor tag team champions, Sammy Guevara, and Hologram will take on Matt Taven and Beast Mortos ahead of kickoff.

"AEW is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with a special Lucha Libre Match at the Jaguars home game vs. the Browns THIS SUNDAY!" the X announcement read. "Join us on the Flex Field at EverBank Stadium at 11:30am ET to see Sammy Guevara and Hologram vs. Matt Taven and The Beast Mortos!"

According to the Jaguars website, the gates of Flex Field will open to fans at 11 am, 30 minutes ahead of the bell ringing for the tag team match. The website states on its Game Day page that the match is scheduled to run until 12 pm; the game kicks off at 1 pm. As of this writing, this is no word on if AEW will make the match available for fans to watch online, or if the event will be streamed live.

