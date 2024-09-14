WWE NXT Star Arianna Grace Reunites With Father Santino Marella At TNA Victory Road

While she doesn't compete under her father's wrestling name, it's well-known among fans that "WWE NXT" star Arianna Grace is the daughter of former WWE star Santino Marella. Grace has slowly been making her mark on "NXT" since signing with WWE in 2022, and the promotion's partnership with TNA has allowed the two to have a rare televised reunion. Marella has been signed to TNA since 2017, and currently portrays an onscreen authority figure. During the Victory Road 2024 pay-per-view, the veteran was joined by Grace, who was fulfilling her role as the "NXT"/TNA Liaison.

Advertisement

The segment opened with Marella gleefully hugging his daughter as she entered the room, but Grace reminded her father that she wanted to do her own thing in TNA and be professional. Naturally, Marella did his usual song and dance, and tried his best to pronounce "the "NXT" Liaison." Of course, Grace had to explain to her father how it's pronounced, but that didn't deter how proud he is of her. "It's gonna be fun that you're here and we can work together — okay but, when we're here, it's 'Hey, I take this very serious!' hey?" Grace echoed her father, in order to make sure he understands that she's serious about her role as the "NXT" Liaison. "You're professional. You're great. Look, come on, my little Liaison," Marella added as Grace walked away.

Advertisement

As Miss NXT and the new liaison of NXTNA, I must say that I do look forward to working with you Mr. Marella 🫡 https://t.co/qPNTXeCCwh — Arianna Grace (@AriannaGraceWWE) September 14, 2024

Grace also caught wind of the clip online, and additionally reacted to it. "As Miss "NXT" and the new liaison of NXTNA, I must say that I do look forward to working with you Mr. Marella," Grace posted. It remains to be seen where her inclusion with the TNA/WWE partnership will lead to, but it at least allowed the father and daughter to have a wholesome moment.