AEW Star Willow Nightingale Reacts To Comparison To WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Foley

AEW star Willow Nightingale is no stranger to more hardcore matches, as she has experience participating in various street fights in the women's division since signing with the company. She's also built herself an impressive resume since starting her wrestling career in 2015 with her bubbly attitude and ability to capture titles in AEW, NJPW, and CMLL. Previously, AEW manager Stokely Hathaway compared Nightingale to WWE Hall Of Famer and former WWE Champion Mick Foley, and now the former TBS Champion has provided her thoughts on Stokely's comments.

"I love that comparison because I am a huge Mick Foley fan," Nightingale told "Sportskeeda WrestleBinge" recently. "When I first started wrestling, found a lot of inspiration from his ability to be tough but lovable, have like the unconventional build but still like be seen as like somebody who could really you could put them in the position of being at the top of the card and so I drew a lot of inspiration from that from all of this being unconventional but still being lovable but being tough ... he is one of my favorites like literally of all time."

Nightingale also reflected on the first time she met Foley during her first year as a professional wrestler, explaining that he offered to meet with her backstage after her parents told him that she was inspired by him growing up.

