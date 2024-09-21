How Glenn Jacobs (Aka Kane) Says Navigating WWE Locker Room Prepared Him For Politics

Glenn Jacobs is better known to WWE fans as "Kane," or "Isaac Yankem DDS" to certain subsets of the fanbase, but the former WWE Champion is now a full-time public servant, currently serving as Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee. In a recent interview with "Six Feet Under," Jacobs told his old tag partner The Undertaker that WWE was his preparation for the political world, even if he didn't know it at the time.

"People say 'wrestling into politics, quite the departure' and I'm like 'no they're not,'" Jacobs explained. "Different kinds but politics is everywhere in our world and definitely in WWE you had to learn to navigate the internal politics if you were gonna be successful. As weird as it sounds, there really isn't much of a difference."

Jacobs believes that politics can be as "entertaining" as wrestling, sometimes more so, and that winning over a crowd in an arena or at a rally are not that different.

"Politics is interesting because you have people who are just focused on that as well...You're trying to appeal to voters and the community at large," Jacobs explained. "So you can't worry about what the media or what some of those people say...I have to convince folks I'm not the person they see on TV."

Jacobs was first elected in 2018, and won his second term as Mayor in 2022, defeating Democratic candidate Debbie Helsley. It was during his first term that the former World Heavyweight Champion was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.