WWE NXT Tag Team Title Match Set For St. Louis

As the card for "WWE NXT" in Chicago fills up, so does the one for St. Louis, Missouri. In the latest development, Nathan Frazer and Axiom are now slated to defend the NXT Tag Team Championships against a pair of "WWE SmackDown" stars, namely Grayson Waller and Austin Theory, on the St. Louis-based episode of "NXT," which takes place on October 8.

Frazer and Axiom recently regained the NXT Tag Team Championships at "NXT" No Mercy by defeating Chase U's Ridge Holland and Andre Chase. This outcome ultimately sparked Holland's turn on Chase U, as he attacked Chase, Duke Hudson, and Riley Osborne in the title match's aftermath. Nevertheless, Chase U's loss marked the beginning of Frazer and Axiom's second reign with the respective titles. Before they go head-to-head with Waller and Theory, though, Frazer and Axiom will come face-to-face with them on a special edition of "The Grayson Waller Effect," scheduled for next week's episode of "NXT" in Orlando.

The announcement of Frazer and Axiom vs. Waller and Theory comes hot on the heels of the challenge put forth by the latter team on Tuesday afternoon. In an X video, Waller and Theory noted that while they claimed the WWE Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 40, neither of them held the NXT Tag Team Championships during their previous runs on WWE's developmental brand. As such, Waller and Theory, together known as A-Town Down Under, suggested that they face Frazer and Axiom for their titles on the October 8 episode of "NXT."

Elsewhere in St. Louis, 14-time world champion Randy Orton will square off with rising "NXT" star Je'Von Evans in a first-time matchup.