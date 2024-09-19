Eric Bischoff Confused By 'Weird' Situation Between Netflix & WWE

WWE is set to begin airing "WWE Raw" on Netflix starting in January, just months after Netflix is set to release a documentary about former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff believes that the two parties could be at odds if the two projects begin to clash.

"I'm confused," Bischoff said on "83 Weeks" recently. "The situation is confusing for me. This is Netflix, who just signed a $5 billion deal with WWE. The ink is still drying, they haven't even had their first show yet, but Netflix is going to take, what has been the face of WWE, and they're going to expose him to the world in a way that is not going to be flattering to the brand. One would think it would not be flattering to the brand."

Bischoff wonders if Netflix is getting the documentary out of the way in September so that any uncouth revelations could be written off as old news by the time "Raw" makes its January debut, and for WWE parent company TKO Group Holdings to be able to distance themselves from McMahon.

"There's no need to do this, unless there's a reason for it — to further distance TKO from Vince McMahon," Bischoff said. "Otherwise it's just confusing as hell."

McMahon resigned from all duties at WWE and TKO Group Holdings in January, following allegations of sexual assault, sexual harassment, and sex trafficking by McMahon's former employee Janel Grant. The retirement was McMahon's second, following his initial retirement in 2022 over the discovery of hush-money payments made to former employees.