WWE Star Otis Looks Back On Romance Storyline With Mandy Rose

Otis presently leads the remainder of the Alpha Academy, but he initially rose to prominence when he was paired with Mandy Rose. Together, the odd couple captured the hearts of the WWE Universe and even overcame the combined efforts of Dolph Ziggler and Sonya Deville, until their parting during the 2020 WWE Draft.

The WWE star recently spoke on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" about his pairing with Rose, and revealed that the storyline was pitched by Rose to Vince McMahon. Otis claimed that Rose's conversation with McMahon went well and that it was something that she felt the two of them needed to do. He additionally described every day of the storyline as a test and revealed that there were never any pre-shoots.

"It was always live because somebody would mess up, and she's just like, just got to be ready. I'm sweating terribly because I got to get a hold of a cake. And the box was so uncertain that I was like this thing falls during a live shot, I don't know what to do," he recalled.

Otis also praised Ziggler for their WrestleMania match, noting that it was his first-ever singles match. "I wish it was better. Just that time, but, you know, times being the times."

The Alpha Academy star also noted how Google searches eventually started claiming that they were married in real life after he began to consistently post on her Instagram posts. He found it funny, so he kept posting on her Instagram.

