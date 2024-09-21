AEW Rampage Live Coverage 9/20 - Four-Way Match, Wheeler Yuta Takes On The Butcher, Hikaru Shida Faces Harley Cameron

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Rampage" on September 20, 2024, coming to you from the Mohegan Arena in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania!

Nick Wayne will be returning to action tonight as he squares off with Lio Rush, Rocky Romero, and Kip Sabian in a Four-Way Match. Wayne's last match came at AEW All In on August 25 when he and his Patriarchy stablemates Christian Cage and Killswitch lost the AEW World Trios Championship to PAC, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta in a Four-Way Ladder Match.

Speaking of Yuta, coming off his victory against Anthony Henry this past Saturday on "AEW Collision", he looks to score another win tonight as he goes head-to-head with The Butcher. Although PAC and Castagnoli betrayed Yuta and AEW World Champion Bryan Danielson at AEW All Out earlier this month alongside Jon Moxley and Marina Shafir, Yuta still agreed to defend the World Trios Championship with the two former men this coming Wednesday at the "AEW Dynamite" Grand Slam special.

After she and Saraya emerged victorious over Marti Belle and Allysin Kay during last week's edition of "Rampage", Harley Cameron looks to score another win tonight as she collides with former three time AEW Women's World Champion Hikaru Shida. Elsewhere, Ring of Honor World Champion Mark Briscoe will be returning to singles competition for the first time since the September 6 edition of "Collision" as he takes on Bryan Keith.

Additionally, The Beast Mortos and Roderick Strong will be joining forces tonight for the first time since they and Rush came up short against Orange Cassidy and FTR on the August 7 edition of "Dynamite" against opponents who have yet to be announced.