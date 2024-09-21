The Rock Discusses Relationship With Former WWE Boss Vince McMahon

Despite The Rock's onscreen relationship with Vince McMahon throughout the Attitude Era being a tumultuous one, according to Dwayne Johnson his behind the scenes business relationship with his former boss was quite beneficial. On the "PBD Podcast," Rock opened up about his Hollywood career and managing his work life with being a father, but also went into detail about his bond with McMahon, stating how their connection was strong due to his determination to work hard and become successful in the wrestling industry, which was something McMahon respected early on.

Advertisement

"The relationship with Vince and I was a great relationship because it was based on I'm willing to work for every dollar ... it was about the work, I'm willing to put in the work and I have a tremendous, boundless respect for the business of pro wrestling. That is so deeply important to him. That's his life. It's his world, it's his blood and I grew up in the business of pro wrestling ... I became The Rock and things started to take off for me. He said what's next? I said I feel what's next is to take this brass ring and take it to places it's never been. He said where's that? I said I don't know let's figure it out together."

Rock shared his experience renegotiating his WWE contract with McMahon, and initially asked for 2 million dollars after learning that "Stone Cold" Steve Austin was the highest-paid wrestler at 1 million. However, Rock quickly changed his offer to 1.5 million after taking time to learn about the financial and economic side of the business, which McMahon requested before signing a new deal.

Advertisement

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "PBD Podcast" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.