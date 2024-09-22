Numerous Matches Announced For AEW Dynamite Grand Slam, Fifth Anniversary On Collision

With both "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam" and AEW's fifth anniversary show on the horizon, matches for both events were announced during Saturday's "AEW Collision."

Jeff Jarrett and "Hangman" Adam Page look to settle their differences at "Grand Slam," with Jarrett challenging Page on Saturday to a Lumberjack Strap Match. Saraya also followed up on her "AEW Rampage" challenge to Jamie Hayter in a Saraya's Rules match, where Harley Cameron read out the list of rules among some jabs at her rival; the match will essentially be no disqualification — but only for Saraya.

Saraya laid out the challenge to Jamie Hayter last night on #AEWRampage, but exactly are the rules in a Saraya's Rules match? Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@Saraya | @HarleyCameron_ | @ReneePaquette | @jmehytr pic.twitter.com/C9je6MVHYQ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 22, 2024

Meanwhile, following their Bunkhouse Brawl victory to retain the ROH tag titles, Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara appeared backstage, where the "Spanish God" challenged Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada to an Eliminator match. MxM also appeared backstage to tease their fashion project using Max Caster's jacket, but said it would be premature to reveal it before "Grand Slam" for the conclusion of New York fashion week. With eight matches already announced for the show, some fans have speculated that "Grand Slam" will be a three-hour event, considering the typical episode of "Dynamite" rarely features more than five matches.

It wasn't just "Dynamite: Grand Slam" that got matches penciled in, with "AEW Collision: Grand Slam" announced to be staging a tornado trios match between The Learning Tree and The Conglomeration. Serena Deeb also laid out a challenge to Britt Baker after her return was teased for the "Dynamite: Fifth Anniversary" episode. And if Guevara defeats Okada at "Grand Slam," his Continental Championship match will also take place on the fifth anniversary show.