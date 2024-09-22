AEW's Tony Khan Discusses What Keeps Him Going Despite Burnout Of Constant Travel

AEW CEO Tony Khan has multiple jobs, as he holds executive roles at the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Fulham Football Club, which means that the Khan family scion has a jam-packed schedule. In a new interview with AMNY, Khan said that it's not hard to keep up with the brutal schedule if one is passionate about their endeavors.

"I love wrestling, that absolutely helps. You know, it fuels the fire, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, loving pro wrestling and loving the business of it and loving the fans and loving the wrestlers," Khan told the publication. "We have a great staff of people, a great family we built in AEW and it starts with the fans who make this possible."

AEW is currently running three shows per week, though "AEW Rampage" often tapes after "Dynamite" broadcasts, meaning lots of time on the road. The promoter has also been dealing with negotiations all year, as AEW is in negotiations with WBD and reportedly other parties about the company's media rights for 2025. The deal with WBD is reportedly in its final stages, and could even include streaming on WBD's MAX streaming service. There are also said to be talks between AEW and Fox, who could be replacing the wrestling they lost when they canceled "WWE SmackDown" by taking on a new AEW program, possibly entitled "Shockwave," though it is not clear whether the "Shockwave" deal would be with Fox itself or one of Fox's affiliated networks like FS1.

