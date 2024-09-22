Jim Ross Addresses The Idea Of WWE Hall Of Famer JBL In AEW

John Bradshaw Layfield is back in the wrestling business, and there's no telling which company he might show up in next. Over the past several weeks, the WWE Hall of Famer has appeared on shows held by GCW, MLW, TNA, and AAA, surprising many fans and wrestlers in the process. However, AEW announcer Jim Ross hopes JBL graces Tony Khan's promotion with his presence while he's focused on the business again.

"I think it's a good idea," Ross said on his "Grilling JR" podcast. "It adds to the presentation, it gives you a memorable moment in the ring in front of all the fans. Memorable moments are what we look for. You're not going to remember every head and wrist lock during the show — they're important to the process, no doubt. However, this adds a new element."

Ross continued by emphasizing the importance of surprises in wrestling. Furthermore, he believes that JBL in AEW could benefit from the less is more approach, as he might be more effective as an attraction.

"John showing up and doing his thing [would be] a surprise, and a fitting surprise. I'm not saying he should be full-time, because I don't know if he wants to be full-time, but I do think on a special occasion, him making an appearance would be talked about."

JBL has explained that he returned to wrestling as he doesn't want his ill-fated managerial run with Baron Corbin to be his final memory of the business. Working with Khan's company could certainly give him a high-profile run, but it might not change the opinion of those who believe that AEW signs too many former WWE stars.

