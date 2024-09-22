Former WWE Tag Team Champions Announced For Upcoming NWA Tapings

As Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes's theme song says, "There's more than one royal family in professional wrestling" and one wrestling family is coming to the NWA.

According to an announcement on X (formerly Twitter) and a press release, former WWE Tag Team Champions Primo and Epico Colon will be making their NWA debuts at the October 5 and 6 tapings of "NWA Powerrr" in Tampa, FL. There is no word on who the two cousins will be facing. Both men wrestled for WWE from 2012 until 2020 when they left the company amidst the COVID-19 pandemic to return to their native Puerto Rico and their father Carlos's WWC promotion, where Primo is a former champion.

"Bringing veterans like Primo and Epico to the National Wrestling Alliance — and having a world-traveled duo like this in our locker room — is a tremendous addition to NWA's already stacked tag team division," Bryan Idol, national promoter for the NWA said in the release about their appearance. The tapings will take place at Tampa's WEDU Studios, an affiliate of PBS.

Primo and Epico Colón are coming to Tampa, FL for their debut on NWA Powerrr in the Powerrr Station! Read More: https://t.co/r16jH3nc7e pic.twitter.com/qdUffp1F13 — NWA (@nwa) September 22, 2024

Primo's brother and Epico's cousin, Carlito is enjoying a return to the WWE currently. Carlito returned to WWE in a surprise appearance at the Backlash PPV in Puerto Rico. The response for Carlito was so large that he signed a deal with WWE which led to him initially ending up in The LWO, then The Judgment Day. According to Epico, the former WWE Intercontinental Champion had been someone the company had intended to bring back for many years.

