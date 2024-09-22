AEW's Tony Khan Says Bryan Danielson's Mission Is Inspired In Part By Veteran's Speech

AEW World Champion Bryan Danielson is on his "Final Countdown" toward retirement. On the way, Danielson will face an old rival one last time: Nigel McGuinness. The former ROH World Champions will face off on Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam" in Arthur Ashe Stadium. In a new interview with "Busted Open Radio," AEW President Tony Khan the match was unthinkable just months ago.

"Originally Bryan and I agreed to a three-year deal," Khan said, saying he'd already resigned himself to Danielson retiring at the end of the contract and working in the AEW office, but a chain of events made the match between Danielson and McGuinness possible. "Bryan won the AEW World Championship, which changed everything...I think Bryan was on a mission [in the Owen Hart Tournament], he was inspired by a great speech by Jeff Jarrett...Bryan went on that run and this has been this amazing thing but quickly after that, it was a life-altering thing for everyone to have Jon Moxley turn on Bryan after all these years."

Khan believes that Danielson is appreciating his final run as much as possible, thanks to the words from Hart's former friend Jarrett.

Danielson won the world title at AEW All Out and was quickly betrayed by former world champion Jon Moxley, which is when McGuinness saw his opening to challenge the wounded champion. Danielson's participation in Wednesday's show up in the air. Danielson has said that when he loses the AEW World Title, that is when he will retire, and Moxley feels that he should force the conversation by use of a plastic bag, trying to end "The American Dragon" once and for all. The upcoming match between Danielson and McGuinness will be non-title.