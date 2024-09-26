Ken Shamrock Looks Back On Breaking WWE Hall Of Famer Vader's Nose

When Ken Shamrock first traded the brutality of the UFC's early days for the bright lights of WWE in 1997, one of the first feuds he had was with Vader. Their hard-hitting bouts earned Shamrock respect amongst fans for being able to go toe-to-toe with one of the most feared men in the company at the time. But in their first bout at In Your House 15: A Cold Day in Hell, Shamrock went a little too hard on Vader and broke his nose.

Shamrock was a recent guest on Chris Van Vliet's "Insight" podcast, where he was asked about the injury, to which Shamrock recalled trying to do what came naturally to him.

"I'm a fighter, and I just tried to go in and do what I thought was normal. So, normally, I'm used to just sparring, right? You spar, but you don't hurt guys, and that's kind of what I did with Vader," Shamrock said. "I guess I ended up breaking his nose, didn't know it."

In response, Vader gave him a shot with some extra sauce on it in retaliation for breaking his nose. However, while some people may have winced when they watched it, it was a sign that he truly belonged in WWE.

"I find out later on that he gave me a receipt when he hit me hard, I went down real hard. That's like the chair shot, where people look at it and go, 'Oh, Vader really nailed him, he must have p*ssed Vader off.' I'm thinking to myself, 'What? What are you talking about?' And then I watched him and I was like, 'That's awesome.'"

