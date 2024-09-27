WWE Alum Ken Shamrock On How Montreal Screwjob Made Things 'Uncomfortable' For Him

Attitude Era star Ken Shamrock was actually in the building on the night of the Montreal Screwjob, one of the most controversial moments in WWE and pro wrestling history.

During a recent appearance on Chris Van Vliet's "Insight" podcast, Shamrock opened up about how he felt about the Screwjob. Shamrock explained that it wasn't easy for him to see as he had been given a chance to wrestle by Vince McMahon, but was a close friend of Bret Hart. As he had a connection with both of the men at the heart of the issue, the "World's Most Dangerous Man" still doesn't like looking back on it all these years later.

Advertisement

"That was one of those times where it was uncomfortable, because I was so close to Bret. He helped break me into the business, because I went up, trained with him, worked with them, and then that happened," Shamrock said. "I wasn't in the conversations with Vince and Bret and wasn't on the inside. So I don't know what happened. I don't know who was right and wrong, but I know who helped me. I know who worked with me and helped me understand the character that I needed to be. Then, of course, getting the opportunity to wrestle in the WWF, Vince gave me an opportunity. Bret helped me develop my character. It was a very uncomfortable spot for me."

Shamrock had previously revealed that the Montreal Screwjob resulted in him not trusting people in WWE anymore, and he eventually left WWE in 1999.

Advertisement

Please credit "Insight" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.