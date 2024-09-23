Tony Khan Comments On AEW Potentially Moving To MAX Streaming Service

AEW is reportedly in the final stages of negotiations with Warner Bros. Discovery regarding its new media rights deal. The wrestling promotion, which has been a cornerstone of WBD's programming on TBS and TNT since 2019, is now exploring new avenues for content distribution, potentially including the MAX streaming service.

AEW CEO Tony Khan appeared on "WFAN Daily" to discuss the company's future media plans. During the interview, Khan shed light on the potential for AEW content to be featured on MAX, WBD's flagship streaming platform.

"The plan is, I think, to do a lot of things potentially with Max. That could involve a variety of things. We have the shows on TBS and TNT, that's how they are available now. Dynamite, Collision, Rampage, pay-per-views, everything is on the table. I'm really excited to have TBS and TNT as a partner for all the great things we do."

The AEW boss went on to tease upcoming announcements regarding the company's PPV streaming plans, while also reassuring fans about the promotion's continued presence on traditional cable networks.

"For the pay-per-views, for sure, we've had great conversations about streaming. We've been doing it on Bleacher Report. They are sunsetting Bleacher Report. We're going to be doing our pay-per-views on other apps. You can get the pay-per-views on other places for now," Khan said. "We're working on some exciting announcements about where to get those and what's to come with Max. I've said it before and I'll say it again. I can promise you, I'm 100% confident that you're going to have AEW on TBS and TNT for a long time to come."

As reports and speculation of the details of the deal between AEW and WBD surface, wrestling fans can expect an official announcement regarding the promotion's future media rights deal in the near future.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "WFAN Daily" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for transcription.