Alberto Del Rio Wants One More Run In WWE

In 2014, Alberto Del Rio was released by WWE due to "unprofessional conduct" after a backstage altercation with an employee. However, he returned to the company shortly thereafter for a 10-month run; Del Rio then violated WWE's wellness policy and the two parties mutually agreed to part ways a month later. Since then, he's spent the last 8 years wrestling on the indie scene in Mexico, though in a recent interview with "Sportskeeda WrestleBinge" Del Rio revealed that his dream is to finish his career in WWE.

"Some years ago, the last time you and I talked, I said yes. Because, everybody knows this, I was always on good terms with the man [Vince McMahon]. But the man is not there anymore. So I don't know how it is today when it comes to the new people running the company. I know they know what I've been doing all these years, especially over the past 16 months. And I'm hoping that after seeing the best version of Alberto Del Rio — because I'm in a fantastic place and moment right now —after all that hard work, they decide one day to make the call. I would be lying if I don't tell the fans that's my biggest dream. To go back there and have one last run, and finally retire."

Del Rio also said that he'd love to hang up his boots against one of his favorite opponents, naming John Cena, CM Punk, Dolph Ziggler, Big Show and Rey Mysterio as possible options. He ultimately explained that his final match could be against anybody, but wants it to take place in WWE.

