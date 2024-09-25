William Regal Clears Air About AEW Departure And Tampering Allegations

Former AEW manager and current WWE Vice President of Global Talent Relations William Regal has been accused by AEW President Tony Khan of using Khan's mother's illness as an excuse to get out of his contract with AEW, as well as attempting to tamper with AEW contracts during his return to WWE as a talent liaison. In a new statement on X (formerly Twitter), Regal defended himself against the allegations.

Advertisement

"Although it serves some people's agenda, and having a massive amount of people who work in AEW that can only back me up, I went to AEW to help because Bryan Danielson asked me to," Regal wrote in response to a fan comment. "Please find me one person who can say otherwise. I arrived at 10 am until 6.15 pm ( est) to train anyone who wanted to come...I never attended a single production meeting...I needed people to realize I was only there to help. Nor did I ask a single question about anybody that works there's contract status."

Regal says that he helped "any of the talent needed" in the ring before shows and then suited up in a suit and tie to watch the show on the backstage monitor.

"I also didn't call Tony when his Mom was ill," Regal said. "He called me and as soon as he told me where he was I ended the phone call and we spoke 2 weeks later. FYI, my deal was up in December '28. That's when I left."

Advertisement

FYI. Although it serves some people's agenda, and having a massive amount of people who work in AEW that can only back me up, I went to AEW to help because Bryan Danielson asked me to. Please find me one person who can say otherwise. I arrived at 10 am until 6.15 pm ( est) to... https://t.co/sBJbuHOIGs — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) September 24, 2024

AEW coach, producer, and talent QT Marshall commented, saying he could confirm Regal's account. Marshall worked in AEW from 2019 until 2023, when he took a brief break from the company to pursue an in-ring career, before returning as a producer earlier this year.