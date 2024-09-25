Tony Khan Makes Football Comparisons In Assessing AEW As A 'Challenger League'

AEW has emerged as the most significant challenger to WWE's dominance since the days of WCW. Tony Khan, President of AEW, has often drawn parallels between his promotion and challenger brands in other sports to articulate AEW's position in the wrestling industry. Appearing on "WFAN Daily," Khan discussed how AEW's rise mirrors the dynamics seen in football leagues. He drew an analogy with the historical rivalry and eventual merger that shaped the NFL.

"It would be great to create something that is the greatest media property in the world. That's what the NFL is. And that's what became of the merger and the great history that became, you know, the National Football League. But in wrestling, the fact is, AEW is the biggest challenger league since the AFL. We have good market share." Khan further elaborated on the competition with WWE by likening it to college football's biggest conferences.

"I mean, like the Big 10 and the SEC, right? You're going to compete and they're going to slug it out. And that's what you want to be. I mean, I think there's room for both to exist. I think there's room for both to compete. And then there's the ACC and the PAC 12 and all kinds of great leagues too, just to compare," he explained. "I want to be ahead, but it's a constant fight. It's 52 weeks a year. ... In this industry, it's a 52 week business. Wrestling is the only sport with no off-season." As AEW continues to solidify its place in the industry, Khan is reportedly close to announcing a new media rights deal with WBD, potentially marking another milestone in the company's growth.

