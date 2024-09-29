WWE Hall Of Famer Eric Bischoff Assesses His Impact On Pro Wrestling

Former WCW President Eric Bischoff has discussed his contributions to the pro wrestling business and how, in a way, he helped WWE while leading WCW.

Bischoff helmed WCW and even captured the WCW Hardcore Championship, and later on became an on-screen authority figure in WWE, most notably the "RAW" General Manager. Recently, the veteran recalled his wrestling career during an episode of "83 Weeks" and shared his opinion on his impact on the industry. One of Bischoff's viewers wrote in to tell him he had a galactic effect on pro wrestling, and while he seemed to appreciate the compliment, he had a more toned-down opinion on his achievements in wrestling.

"As much as anybody other than Vince McMahon, I have had a positive impact on the industry as we know it today, because of the things that we innovated at WCW," he noted.

Bischoff also mentioned that he took risks with WCW because of his efforts to try and go head-on against WWE, which led to the promotion to, in turn, make changes to keep up with him.

"In doing so, allowed WWE –- helped WWE position themselves as the juggernauts they are today," he claimed. "I don't think WWE would have gone public had it not been for 'Nitro,' had it not been for the Monday Night Wars."

He further claimed that the competition with WCW ultimately led WWE to where it is today, as a subsidiary of TKO Group Holdings. Bischoff's contribution to the pro wrestling industry earned him a spot in the WWE Hall of Fame, which he was inducted into in 2021.

