AEW's Mariah May Has A Message For Willow Nightingale After Post-Match Run-In

Mariah May made another successful defense of her AEW Women's World Championship at the Grand Slam edition of "AEW Dynamite," defeating Yuka Sakazaki. However, May's championship celebration was interrupted by former TBS Champion Willow Nightingale, who ran in to stop May from attacking Sakazaki any further. As if that wasn't enough, May's close friend Mina Shirakawa made her return to AEW, but looked a little confused as to why May had even considered attacking Sakazaki in the first place. After the match, AEW cameras caught up with May and Shirakawa, where the champion had a message for Nightingale.

EXCLUSIVE: #AEW Women's World Champion Mariah May and Mina Shirakawa feel a certain way about @willowwrestles crashing her celebration tonight at #AEWGrandslam!@MariahMayx | @MinaShirakawa pic.twitter.com/7kGASCEp51 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 26, 2024

"Wow Willow, you really know how to ruin a moment don't you?" May said. "I successfully defeated the bully Yuka. I successfully defended my AEW Women's World Championship ... this is what it looks like in case you've never seen it before. And then this precious H-Cup angel flew all the way from Japan just to see me, just to celebrate with me." Shirakawa then asked May what happened, so she responded by calling Nightingale a pain in the rear-end. "Willow, you ruined my celebration, it's not my fault you have nothing to celebrate."

May also asked Shirakawa why she had to return to Japan so quickly since she hasn't had her official championship celebration yet, to which Shirakawa told her that it was nothing, and she didn't have anything to worry about. In reality, Shirakawa is actually returning to Japan to team up with May's former friend and mentor "Timeless" Toni Storm at the upcoming STARDOM event at Korakuen Hall on September 28, which will also mark Storm's first appearance since losing the Women's World Championship to May at All In on August 25, and her first match for STARDOM in over five years.