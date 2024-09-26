Booker T Thinks This WWE SmackDown Star Got Lost In The Shuffle Of Former Team

Giovanni Vinci is not having the easiest time on "WWE SmackDown," as the former Imperium member has been continually beaten by simple cradle and rollup pins over the course of his re-introduction to the WWE Universe. As it stands, Vinci is 0-2 against Apollo Crews since returning. According to WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, while there might be a method to this madness, he feels it is giving Vinci a chance to be himself.

"I thought this guy had a great look, and his work's not bad either. I really think coming in with Imperium kinda put him in that group thing and maybe lost him in the shuffle," Booker said on "The Hall of Fame." The five-time WCW Champion says that it is hard to stand out in a group with GUNTHER. "Trying to repackage him, I see that, I understand, because he is a guy you want to get in the mix." However, Booker doesn't feel the swift losses are necessarily the best use of Vinci.

"I just don't think it was a good thing, him being part of Imperium," Booker said. The master of the Spinaroonie included Vinci and GUNTHER's former comrade Ludwig Kaiser when discussing the issue of playing a supporting role to GUNTHER. "[Kaiser] is really good ... but he's got to go out and gotta figure out who he is." Since shedding Kaiser and Vinci, GUNTHER has gone on to win the World Heavyweight Championship on "WWE Raw," while Kaiser has been in contention for the Intercontinental Championship.

