Report: Bleacher Report Shutting Down PPVs, AEW Content Will No Longer Be Available

AEW's pay-per-views have been more praised than criticized over the years, with many claiming that the major events often make up for many of the issues they have with the weekly TV shows. For years, AEW's PPVs have been hosted by Bleacher Report for fans to stream and re-watch at their leisure. However, according to the "Wrestling Observer Newsletter," Bleacher Report is shutting down its PPV division.

Per the report, fans who purchased AEW PPVs will not outright lose access to the shows, as they will end up being transferred to a new provider. Bleacher Report was until now the most popular way to buy AEW events in the United States, with purchase numbers more than double all of the traditional TV providers combined. Bleacher Report initially had exclusive rights to U.S. purchases of AEW PPVs, but for more recent shows, other providers like PPV.com, Triller, and YouTube PPV have been involved, and will continue carrying the shows along with cable providers and selected Dave & Busters locations.

In other news surrounding the promotion's streaming and television deals, reports claim that AEW has secured a new media rights deal with Warner Bros. Discovery, and that the deal is set for four years, with three of them being guaranteed and one optional. The agreement is also reportedly valued around $170 million dollars, with AEW's TV shows looking to remain on TNT and TBS, with additional airings on TruTV. Additionally, the promotion's PPVs will potentially begin streaming on Max beginning in 2025.

