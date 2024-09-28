AEW Rampage Live Coverage 9/27 - Willow Nightingale Vs. Taya Valkyrie, House Of Black Vs. Lio Rush & Action Andretti

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Rampage" on September 27, 2024, coming to you from the MassMutual Center in Springfield, Massachusetts!

Lio Rush and Action Andretti will be joining forces to square off with Malakai Black and Buddy Matthews of House of Black. Black and Matthews haven't competed as a tag team since the January 6 edition of "AEW Collision" when they came up short against FTR while this will be Rush and Andretti's first time teaming with one another as a tag team.

Advertisement

Willow Nightingale will be competing in an AEW ring for the first time since coming up short against Kris Statlander in a Chicago Street Fight at AEW All Out on September 7 as she collides with Taya Valkyrie. Valkyrie's last match on "Rampage" came on the September 8, 2023 episode of the show when she, Anna Jay, and The Bunny came up short to Hikaru Shida, Skye Blue, and Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. in trios competition.

Speaking of Jay, she will be competing in a match of her own tonight as she goes head-to-head with Robyn Renegade. This will be Jay's first match in AEW since she, Saraya, and Harley Cameron lost to Toni Storm, Mariah May, and Mina Shirakawa on the June 26 episode of "AEW Dynamite".

Advertisement

Angelico hasn't competed on AEW programming since coming up short to Hologram on the August 17 episode of "Collision" as he goes one-on-one with Konosuke Takeshita of The Don Callis Family. Takeshita has been on a seven match winning streak on "Rampage", dating back to the January 26 edition of the show when he defeated Christopher Daniels.

Additionally, Anthony Bowens and Max Caster of The Acclaimed will be returning to action for the first time since coming up short in the Tag Team Gauntlet on the September 11 edition of "Dynamite" as they compete against opponents who have yet to be announced.