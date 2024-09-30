WWE NXT Star Shawn Spears Reflects On Time In AEW

By Luke Marcoccia
Shawn Spears stirred up controversy shortly after his AEW debut in 2019, hitting Cody Rhodes in the head with a chair at AEW's Fyter Fest event that busted Rhodes open, giving Spears the nickname "The Chairman of AEW."

Now part of the WWE roster again after a five-year absence, Spears spoke on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" and reflected on his time in AEW starting with his departure.

"I think it just came down to a personal want in terms of wanting to contribute a little bit more both in front of the camera and behind the camera," Spears recalled. "I had a wonderful time in AEW. I have and have had a great relationship with Tony Khan, you're never gonna hear me say anything bad about that guy. Same thing with a lot of the EVPs, talent, everything. I had a wonderful time."

He added that he learned a lot about himself as a businessman while in AEW, discovering that it was okay to put his foot down and have faith in his worth and abilities.

"It was a really good learning process in terms of being an individual man, in a different company, but, man, my time there was special. Getting to work with all the top guys based on a lot of storylines that I was in with Max (MJF), and FTR, and things like that, so a lot of things that I would've never gotten to do I think in my career, I was very fortunate enough to do there," Spears recounted.

Spears also reflected on his departures from WWE in 2019 and AEW in 2023, and stated that leaving both promotions was a "personal-based decision."

